Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Killing of 4-year-old girl in Sheriff St. accident…Drivers to face causing death charge this week

Nov 27, 2016 News 0

The two drivers involved in a Sheriff Street accident which killed four-year-old Ambeka Providence, formerly of D¡¯Andrade Street, Newton, Georgetown are expected to appear in court before the end of this week.

KILLED: Ambeka Providence

KILLED: Ambeka Providence

This is according to a senior police official, who said that both drivers will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
However, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma (SUV) will face an additional charge of driving under the influence (DUI). The charges were recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
According to reports, Providence, her mother Abiola Trotman and a relative were returning home by car on September 10, last, after visiting the Giftland Mall when tragedy struck. It was reported that the accident occurred at around 22:00hrs when an allegedly drunk driver rammed a Toyota Tacoma (SUV) into a motorcar on Sheriff Street. Based on reports, Providence and her family were in the back seat of the car PMM 1426, which was proceeding south along Sheriff Street.
The driver then stopped at the Sheriff and Garnett Streets junction. It was at this point that the SUV, which was reportedly heading north on Sheriff Street, struck the side of the car. The four-year-old girl was flung through the window of the vehicle and onto the roadway.
She died on the spot.
The driver of the SUV is claiming that contrary to reports, the car in which Providence was travelling caused the accident. According to the driver, he was heading north along Sheriff Street, when the car the family was in, exited the Royal Castle parking lot located at the junction of Sheriff and Garnett Streets heading west. He said that it “jumped” the traffic light and collided with his vehicle.
He recalled seeing Providence seated in the front passenger seat of the motorcar and not wearing seatbelt. But previous reports indicated that the four-year old was in the back seat of the car with her mother.
Police had said that a breathalyzer test performed on the SUV driver revealed that his breath alcohol content was above the prescribed limit. However, the driver denied that he was driving under the influence.

More in this category

Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning to all pretenders; Toros setup clash with Pizza Hut GCC

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning...

Nov 27, 2016

The Toronto Lions fired warning shots to all pretenders on Friday evening, cruising to a comfortable 5-0 win over local top side Old Fort as the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival continued...
Read More
Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding Atwell’s recovery

Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding...

Nov 27, 2016

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Nov 27, 2016

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth anniversary…Sizzling action anticipated as teams go after top prize and bragging rights

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth...

Nov 27, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament…Title holders St. Stephen’s among early winners

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football...

Nov 27, 2016

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St Lucia visit

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St...

Nov 27, 2016

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball cricket and fun day

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball...

Nov 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE DRILL SQUARE CONTROVERSY

    The President is getting bad advice. This is happening because he is surrounding himself with novices, rather than hardened... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch