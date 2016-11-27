Killing of 4-year-old girl in Sheriff St. accident…Drivers to face causing death charge this week

The two drivers involved in a Sheriff Street accident which killed four-year-old Ambeka Providence, formerly of D¡¯Andrade Street, Newton, Georgetown are expected to appear in court before the end of this week.

This is according to a senior police official, who said that both drivers will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma (SUV) will face an additional charge of driving under the influence (DUI). The charges were recommended by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to reports, Providence, her mother Abiola Trotman and a relative were returning home by car on September 10, last, after visiting the Giftland Mall when tragedy struck. It was reported that the accident occurred at around 22:00hrs when an allegedly drunk driver rammed a Toyota Tacoma (SUV) into a motorcar on Sheriff Street. Based on reports, Providence and her family were in the back seat of the car PMM 1426, which was proceeding south along Sheriff Street.

The driver then stopped at the Sheriff and Garnett Streets junction. It was at this point that the SUV, which was reportedly heading north on Sheriff Street, struck the side of the car. The four-year-old girl was flung through the window of the vehicle and onto the roadway.

She died on the spot.

The driver of the SUV is claiming that contrary to reports, the car in which Providence was travelling caused the accident. According to the driver, he was heading north along Sheriff Street, when the car the family was in, exited the Royal Castle parking lot located at the junction of Sheriff and Garnett Streets heading west. He said that it “jumped” the traffic light and collided with his vehicle.

He recalled seeing Providence seated in the front passenger seat of the motorcar and not wearing seatbelt. But previous reports indicated that the four-year old was in the back seat of the car with her mother.

Police had said that a breathalyzer test performed on the SUV driver revealed that his breath alcohol content was above the prescribed limit. However, the driver denied that he was driving under the influence.