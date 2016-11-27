Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Interpol issues wanted bulletin for head of US-based charity

Nov 27, 2016 News 0

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a wanted bulletin for US-based Guyanese, Marcus Brian Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder of a carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Interpol wanted bulletin for Marcus Brian Bisram

Interpol wanted bulletin for Marcus Brian Bisram

Interpol is the world’s largest police organization with over 190 member countries. Their role is to enable police around the world to work together to make the world a safer place.
Bisram returned to the United States of America, shortly after the murder of the carpenter on November 1, last.
On Thursday last, Bisram, who is said to be the mastermind behind the murder of the carpenter, was charged in his absence.
A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for him here in Guyana. Shortly after, the Interpol issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect.
Bisram is 27 years old and his address in Guyana is listed as Lot 115 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice; also the US based Bisram is the sixth person to be charged with murder.
Last week, Radesh Motie; Diadath Datt; Harripaul Parsram and Niran Yacoob were remanded to prison when they appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. Bisram along with his bodyguard, Orlando Dickie were subsequently charged with murder.
The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.
It is alleged that Narinedatt was murdered between October 31 and November 1, last at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to reports, on the day of the killing the overseas-based Guyanese hosted a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. The overseas-based Guyanese allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him.
Narinedatt slapped and pushed away the man.
It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they are not caught.
Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped his body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.

More in this category

Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning to all pretenders; Toros setup clash with Pizza Hut GCC

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Lions fire warning...

Nov 27, 2016

The Toronto Lions fired warning shots to all pretenders on Friday evening, cruising to a comfortable 5-0 win over local top side Old Fort as the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival continued...
Read More
Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding Atwell’s recovery

Local group recognises ‘Lady Ira’ for aiding...

Nov 27, 2016

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

Nov 27, 2016

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth anniversary…Sizzling action anticipated as teams go after top prize and bragging rights

Mayor Hamilton Green 82nd birth...

Nov 27, 2016

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament…Title holders St. Stephen’s among early winners

3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football...

Nov 27, 2016

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St Lucia visit

Cricket Festival celebrates Prince Harry’s St...

Nov 27, 2016

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball cricket and fun day

Teams ready for BCCDA/CBIS Inter-Agency Softball...

Nov 27, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE DRILL SQUARE CONTROVERSY

    The President is getting bad advice. This is happening because he is surrounding himself with novices, rather than hardened... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch