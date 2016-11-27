Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:50 AM

Increased surveillance, ground patrols afoot to curb criminal activities – Army Chief, President

Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier George Lewis, during

Several members of the GDF during their Route March yesterday as attendees hurry to catch a glimpse.

the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)’s Route March which was conducted to commemorate the force’s 51st anniversary, said that measures are being taken to crackdown on criminal activities across the country.
These measures the Brigadier said, include an increase in aerial surveillance and ground operations.
Lewis told troops at the D’Urban Park facility yesterday that the force has increased its operational stance to secure Guyana’s integrity and territory.
He added also that there is a two-fold increase in border patrols and in surveillance of the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) with patrols every two weeks.
The Brigadier said that the patrols have contributed significantly to reducing criminal activities both at sea and on land.
The recently appointed Chief-of-Staff said that the GDF has pledged to provide public safety and security to Guyana. He also spoke about the many internal and overseas training ranks have achieved.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Brigadier David Granger (on dais) was joined by the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (Left) and the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier George Lewis (Extreme Right) to receive the salute during the army’s 51st Anniversary Route March. (Ministry of the Presidency Photo)

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Brigadier David Granger said that the price that must be paid for security and safety is eternal vigilance.
The role that the Guyana Defence Force plays in protecting Guyana’s borders must be recognised, President Granger said. He added that Guyana would have been a different place had it not been for the force.
“The GDF is deployed to the four corners of the country. You have a responsibility to protect our country by day or by night, in sunshine or rainfall, in the swamp in the jungles in the savannahs on the beaches,” he said.
As such, President Granger emphasised the importance of a mentally and physically fit force and exercises such Exercise Greenheart and the Field Tactical Exercise (FTX) ‘HOMEGUARD’.
Noting that Guyana has over 3,000km of borders and 450km of coastline, which fall under the responsibility of army and the coastguard respectively, the Head of State lauded their role in the protection of the country’s patrimony.
“We cannot give that responsibility to anyone else, so we have to rely on you and we are proud in our ability to rely on you year in year out to discharge that responsibility… The Defence Force together with our diplomats from the shield that will ensure that the country that we inherited is passed on to posterity.
This is your responsibility and today we express our gratitude to you and our encouragement to you to keep on soldiering and to keep on making sure that Guyana is a safe place for prosperity,” he said,
The President said that as Guyana prepares to celebrate Christmas, it is the GDF that will be protecting the frontiers of the country even as citizens spend time with their families. “This is your duty, this is why you joined the Defence Force and we are thankful and grateful for the manner in which you perform that duty.”
During an interaction with the media following his address to the GDF, Ganger reiterated that there is a perception of increased criminal activities and since then several measures have been implemented.
He said that the Government has been making a lot of progress in preventing other forms of violence by ensuring that there are more ground patrols.
“In fact, on November 15, the police force launched a patrol so there will be more boots on the ground between November 15 and January 15, just to keep you safe,” he said.

