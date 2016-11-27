Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:55 AM

Digicel provides airfare for Garrett to attend Sporting Lisbon tryout

Nov 27, 2016 Sports 0

Promising young footballer and member of the Fruta Conquerors FC Jeremy Garrett is scheduled to leave Guyana tomorrow to attend a tryout at the world famous football club Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Head of Customer Care Sherwin Osbourne (left) hands over the ticket to Sporting Lisbon bound Jeremy Garrett at the Digicel Head Office yesterday.

To this end, Digicel (Guyana) made it possible for Garrett to journey to Portugal after consenting to provide total airfare for the talented ball weaver to take up the offer presented by the legendary club.
Yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted in the Boardroom at Digicel Head Office in Kingston, Head of Customer Care Sherwin Osbourne presented Garrett with the ticket in the presence of media operatives.
Speaking at the occasion, Osbourne said that they were prompted to support Garrett on the recommendation of Alex Bunbury, founder of the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA) in addition to his outstanding display during the Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Tournament in which he guided his team Chase Academic Foundation to the title.
In response, Garrett, who had also performed outstandingly at the CSEC examinations, thanked the Company for its support and promised to be a good ambassador during his stint at the club.
He also extended heartfelt thanks to all the other entities and persons responsible for his progression in the sport and pledged to work hard to give Guyana a chance to make it to the World Cup finals.
Jeremy Garrett and Shemika Marcus were chosen by ABSAA to attend tryouts at Sporting Lisbon.

