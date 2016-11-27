China’s Ambassador to return home Wednesdsay

President David Granger on Friday evening joined several Government Ministers,

members of the Diplomatic Corps, Chinese nationals and members of the Opposition in bidding farewell to the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Zhang Limin at a cocktail reception held at the Chinese Embassy.

President Granger commended Ambassador Zhang on his efforts towards the strengthening of relations between the Republic of China and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. Guyana salutes his personal efforts to ensure the success of the projects and agreements between the two nations, he added.

“Guyana welcomes the Embassy’s public diplomacy in making contributions to small and large national causes; from bicycles to laptops. Ambassador Zhang Limin has been relentless in expediting agreements, encouraging cultural relations, while watching over a growing community of Chinese nationals in Guyana. He has been an outstanding servant of his country,” the President said.

He noted that Ambassador Zhang’s appointment, four years ago, energised Guyana-China relationship. This, he said, can be seen in the increased impetus to investment, trade and other forms of cooperation between the two countries.

The President extended his gratitude to Ambassador Zhang and wished him and his wife Madame Liu Yiu, a “long, happy and pleasant retirement”.

Guyana and China established diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972, eight months after Guyana supported United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 2758. This Resolution recognised the People’s Republic of China as “the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.”

President Granger said that Guyana has enjoyed cordial relations with China for the past 44 years. These relations, he said, have been based on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual understanding, cooperation for mutual benefit and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Zhang, through an interpreter, said he has worked in Guyana for four years during which, working relationships as well as friendship with Government leaders and many political figures in Guyana were developed.

“I have taken part in advancing the development of the friendly cooperative relationship between China and Guyana, witnessing many fruitful results in the exchanges and cooperation in political, economical, cultural, agricultural, health and educational fields.”

Zhang said that at present, the China-Latin America and the Caribbean Cooperation are increasingly closer. He added that only a few days ago, President Xi Jinping paid successful State visits to Ecuador, Peru and Chile. Following that visit, the Chinese Government released the second China’s Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ambassador Zhang said that China and the Caribbean should make progress together since they are a community with a common destiny at the same developmental stage.

He added that the deepening of the China-Latin America and the Caribbean cooperation is not only in the interest of both sides but also conducive to world peace, stability and prosperity.

He added that that the China-Latin America and the Caribbean cooperation cannot develop without the friendly cooperation between China and Guyana.

“Over the past several years, China and Guyana have developed increasingly closer political relations. The Heads of two countries held bilateral meetings and there were frequent exchanges of visits. Several Chinese Ministers visited Guyana with delegations and many Guyanese Ministers also visited China to conduct field studies or to attend conferences. These visits have enhanced our mutual understanding and furthered cooperation.”

There were several achievements, Zhang said, that need to be applauded. The outgoing Ambassador said that bilateral trade grows steadily every year and more and more Chinese enterprises come to invest in Guyana and several important investment projects are finish or are still in progress.

He added that the people-to-people exchanges have reached higher levels between the two countries and over the past four years, China’s capacity building assistance to Guyana has increased tremendously.

“As I am leaving my position soon, I want to thank all of you for making contribution to the development of China-Guyana relationship. I also want to thank the Chinese Community, Chinese enterprises and the Medical Team for your outstanding support and help to the embassy and myself.”

Ambassador Zhang will depart Guyana on Wednesday.