Cabinet grants ‘no objection’ to $1.9B in contracts…Cultural Center rewiring, payment for CJIA expansion greenlighted

Latest update November 27th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers last Tuesday granted its ‘no objection’ to several contracts totalling over $1.9B, including for payments on the expansion works of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the rewiring of the National Cultural Centre.
With the recent appointment of members on the Public Procurement Commission, the role of Cabinet in granting its ‘no objection’ to contracts above $15M will eventually fall under the body’s work.
The commission is currently interviewing staffers and making preparations to take up its mandate.
The contracts that were given Cabinet’s ‘no objection’ last Tuesday were:
Nov 27, 2016The Toronto Lions fired warning shots to all pretenders on Friday evening, cruising to a comfortable 5-0 win over local top side Old Fort as the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival continued...
It has been an eventful week for me as a columnist. I've been at this job since 1988 and each day this country recedes...
The President is getting bad advice. This is happening because he is surrounding himself with novices, rather than hardened...
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama's Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are...
I rarely worry about the duplicity of people who profess to be democratic and calling for equality for all. In my lifetime...