Cabinet grants ‘no objection’ to $1.9B in contracts…Cultural Center rewiring, payment for CJIA expansion greenlighted

The Cabinet of Ministers last Tuesday granted its ‘no objection’ to several contracts totalling over $1.9B, including for payments on the expansion works of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the rewiring of the National Cultural Centre.

With the recent appointment of members on the Public Procurement Commission, the role of Cabinet in granting its ‘no objection’ to contracts above $15M will eventually fall under the body’s work.

The commission is currently interviewing staffers and making preparations to take up its mandate.

The contracts that were given Cabinet’s ‘no objection’ last Tuesday were:

