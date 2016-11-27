Another horserace meet postponed

The horserace meet organised by the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with the Alliance for Change Party has been postponed due to circumstances beyond the control of the organisers.

The event was scheduled for today at the Club’s Arima Park, Rising Sun, West Coast, Berbice and is off until further notice. Eight races were listed for the day with over $5M in prizes at stake.

Persons with queries can contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot, West Coast, Berbice on Telephone No 232 0232 or 657 7010.