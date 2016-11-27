Amy Grant Lifts Swimming Champion Girl Trophy

On Friday evening the curtains came down on the 56th National Schools Swimming, Cycling and

Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium with the presentation of medals and trophies.

Multi talented athlete and musician Amy Grant picked up the Champion Girl trophy for winning the Girls Under-16 gold in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke events along with silver in the 50m Butterfly.

Grant, also got gold in the Girls 200m Freestyle Open Relay where she anchored the team. The other members of the team were Jadyn George and Danielle George of Queens College along with Lian Winter who attends the same school as Grant, The Bishops’ High School.

On Wednesday, two days after her victory in the pool, Grant made a move from the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal to the track at the National Stadium, Providence for the 800m in the Girls Under-16 category.

Competing in the first of two heats against 7 other talented girls, Grant made it to the Finals which took place three hours apart where she placed 5th overall. Commenting on her performance in the pool and on the track, Grant said that it was a great experience especially in the track events and was glad she was able to participate.