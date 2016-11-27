3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament…Title holders St. Stephen’s among early winners

Reigning title holders St. Stephens’s, West Ruimveldt, Enterprise and North Georgetown

were among the teams registering victories during yesterday’s opening round of the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Tournament, at the Ministry of Education ground.

The champs edged Redeemer through a solitary strike from Odelli Straughn in the seventh minute to claim full points. West Ruimveldt squeezed past Winfer Gardens 2-1 with Gabriella McGarrell firing in a brace in the third and 10th minutes, while an own goal in the 13th minute accounted for Winfer Gardens goal.

Enterprise then cruised past 2014 winners Stella Maris by a 3-1 margin with Kemeora Warren, Tanya Mohabir and Emmaria Mercier netting in the 14th, 16th and 20th minute respectively. An own goal in the 18th minute provided a consolation goal for Stella Maris.

North Georgetown inflicted a 4-0 drubbing on Smith Memorial with Alicia James scoring the first hat-trick of the tournament in the 5th, 17th and 20th minute, while an own goal in the 15th minute completed their tally.

In other results, St. Agnes beat St. Pius 2-0. Amanda McPherson and Shequeena Smith

scored in the fifth and ninth minutes respectively. South Ruimveldt gained a walkover from St. Gabriel’s, while St. Margaret’s enjoyed a similar result against Tucville.

F. E. Pollard and St. Angela’s battled to a 1-1 stalemate with Carletta Ross’ 13th minute strike giving St. Angela’s the lead, before Cedranessa Benn equalised in the 23rd minute for F.E. Pollard.

The event will resume next Saturday at the same venue with another round of group fixtures. At 10:00hrs, St. Margaret’s tackles St. Stephen’s, while Tucville go up against Redeemer. West Ruimveldt engages Smith Memorial and North Georgetown square off against Winger Gardens from 10:45hrs.

At 11:30hrs, St. Gabriel’s lock horns with St. Agnes, while F.E. Pollard matches stride with Enterprise. The final two matches at 12:15hrs will pit St. Angela’s against Stella Maris and St. Pius square off with South Ruimveldt.