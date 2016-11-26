Two Marlan is de wuss thing in Guyana

Power is a thing that does drunk people. Power does mek people get rich and dem who got power but ain’t rich can be damn disgusting. Marlan who does control all dem food and drug imports got power. He can decide who bring in wha and who can’t bring in.

Dem boys seh that right now he gun find out who really got power, because he got to tell Dr Nutten why he hassling dem importers. Normally, some importers does drop a change pun de Customs people and things does get easy. Dem same Customs people end up owning couple cars and minibuses. And Marlan know bout these things.

De importers get vex and stage a picket outside Ohh Pee. Soulja Bai hear de commotion and when he find out wha happen he tell Dr Nutten to call in Marlan fuh a reasoning and a serious talk. Now it look like if Marlan bigger than Dr Nutten, because up to today he refuse to meet. He tell de dakta how he got a previous appointment.

Another Marlan is a powerhouse fuh animals like dogs and cats. He mek a rule which seh that if a man drive a dog cross de Demerara Harbour Bridge then de authorities got to tek way de dog. This Marlan see a man wid some dog from de Bush and he tek way de dog. De man explain that he bring out de dogs fuh people, suh Marlan tell him to bring de mudda dog as proof. Dem boys seh that de man had to charter a plane to fly out de mother dog. It had to be that Marlan still had ee eye pun a small piece because he tell de man that de dog dem had to pay boarding and lodging. And that was after he claim how he was mekking arrangements to kill dem.

Right now dem got two policemen who trying to kill demself. When one go pun leave de other one do de wuk just like de big chief. When de big chief come back he get vex and decide to overturn everything that he number two did.

Dem boys seh right now dem ain’t know wha going on.

Talk half and get two container fuh dem Marlan.