Two Marlan is de wuss thing in Guyana

Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM
Nov 26, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Power is a thing that does drunk people. Power does mek people get rich and dem who got power but ain’t rich can be damn disgusting. Marlan who does control all dem food and drug imports got power. He can decide who bring in wha and who can’t bring in.
Dem boys seh that right now he gun find out who really got power, because he got to tell Dr Nutten why he hassling dem importers. Normally, some importers does drop a change pun de Customs people and things does get easy. Dem same Customs people end up owning couple cars and minibuses. And Marlan know bout these things.
De importers get vex and stage a picket outside Ohh Pee. Soulja Bai hear de commotion and when he find out wha happen he tell Dr Nutten to call in Marlan fuh a reasoning and a serious talk. Now it look like if Marlan bigger than Dr Nutten, because up to today he refuse to meet. He tell de dakta how he got a previous appointment.
Another Marlan is a powerhouse fuh animals like dogs and cats. He mek a rule which seh that if a man drive a dog cross de Demerara Harbour Bridge then de authorities got to tek way de dog. This Marlan see a man wid some dog from de Bush and he tek way de dog. De man explain that he bring out de dogs fuh people, suh Marlan tell him to bring de mudda dog as proof. Dem boys seh that de man had to charter a plane to fly out de mother dog. It had to be that Marlan still had ee eye pun a small piece because he tell de man that de dog dem had to pay boarding and lodging. And that was after he claim how he was mekking arrangements to kill dem.
Right now dem got two policemen who trying to kill demself. When one go pun leave de other one do de wuk just like de big chief. When de big chief come back he get vex and decide to overturn everything that he number two did.
Dem boys seh right now dem ain’t know wha going on.
Talk half and get two container fuh dem Marlan.
Nov 26, 2016By Edison Jefford Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, which is more familiarly known as Linden, became the most successful team in the history of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
I read a sad story in the newspapers where an Amerindian farmer was convicted for cultivation of marijuana. He was jailed... more
The crime situation is not getting out of hand. It is already out of hand. Bandits are on the rampage. They have the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more