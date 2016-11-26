Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM

RHTY&SC to host Food For The Poor 5/5 Cricket Tournament

Nov 26, 2016

The Rose Hall Town Area ‘H’ Ground would come alive tomorrow Sunday when the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club MS host the Food For The Poor (Guy) Ltd 5/5 Cricket Tournament from 09.00hrs.
Ten teams would compete in the tournament which forms part of a Family Fun Day at which a volleyball competition and a five-a-side football match are also carded. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that the tournament is expected to be of the highest standard with teams the likes of Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ and ‘B’, Toopoo, Tamarind Root, Courtland, Young and Restless, Rose Hall Canje, West Berbice and Kendall’s Union all registered to take part.
The winning team is set to cart off $70,000, the runner-up $30,000 and 3rd place $20,000 along with trophies.
Teams are reminded that they are only allowed to play two first division players who have played more than three first division matches combined for 2015 and 2016. Each bowler would also be allowed one over per match while only two fielders would be allowed out of the circle for the first over while a maximum of five fielders would be allowed out for the remaining four overs.
Players should also make every effort to be properly attired in whites and all teams are reminded to report to the playing venue by 08:30hrs. Food For The Poor (Guy) is Guyana’s leading charity organisation and funds raised from the Day of Sports would be used for its day to day operations. A Take Away Lunch is also planned.
Meanwhile, the Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ and ‘B’ have been named for the tournament.
Bakewell ‘A’ comes from James Fraser, Mark Papannah, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Khemraj Mahadeo, Sylus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Delbert Hicks, James Jarvis, Troy Mathieson, Brandon Corlette and Simon Lawson.
Bakewell ‘B’ is made up of Brandon Prashad, Sunil Madrimutoo, Simon Naidu, Chanderpaul Govindan, Renaldo Williams, Joshua Wilson, Lucas Arthur, Taqwah Ross, David Parhalad, Justin Gobin, Tyrese Sealey, Erva Giddings and Mahendra Gopilall.

