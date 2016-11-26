More space for detainees

Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM
Government has given the thumbs up for construction to go ahead on the building of the upper flat of the Brickdam police lockups. The contract has been awarded to Ivor Allen for the sum of $17.9M. The works have been stalled for months now.
Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, which is more familiarly known as Linden, became the most successful team in the history of the National Schools' Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...
