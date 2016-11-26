I will not remove!

Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM
There is a growing trend of motorists ignoring emergency vehicles on the roadways, and so in many instances drivers of such vehicles are forced to wait in traffic because motorists do not make way for them.
A few months ago an ambulance transporting a patient, with sirens on, collided with a lorry on the West Coast of Berbice, and even a police vehicle was observed last Monday, in West Berbice, failing to pull over for an ambulance to proceed.
At around 10:48hrs on Thursday, a Kaieteur News camera was in the vicinity of the Fogarty’s Building and witnessed the unimaginable. Units from the Central Fire Station in Georgetown were responding to an emergency in Water Street, when a motorist seemingly was too impatient to allow all the units to go by. The fire tender, with honking horn and wailing sirens was forced stop and wait on the motorist for quite some time, before the motorist eventually pulled over just outside the police outpost, to allow the fire tender to continue on its journey.
