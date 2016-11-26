Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:40 AM

Hicks, Teixeira anchor Corentyne to yet another cycle title

By Zaheer Mohamed
Andrew Hicks and Shenika Teixeira led defending champions District Six Corentyne

Andrew Hicks is all alone as he crosses the finish line (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

to glory by winning the National Schools Cycle 40km and 25km male and female road races which were contested yesterday on the East Coast of Demerara.
Prior to the event the defending champions were on 269 points, just one ahead of District 10 Upper Demerara/Kwakwani and regaining their title was largely dependent on how well their riders did in the road races.
And they did not disappoint as Hicks powered his way to victory in the male race in a time of One Hour 4 Minutes 56.07 Seconds. Such was Hicks’ dominance that his closest rival, Adealie Hodge of District 11; North Georgetown was some distance behind.
The race which attracted 26 starters began from Ocean View International Hotel and progressed to Belfield before returning to the starting point for the finish. Hicks were closely followed by his teammate Cortis Dey, Hodge, Christopher Joseph and Ronaldo Narine, but on their way back Hicks increased his pace considerably at Sparendaam.
Though his rivals tried to maintain the pace with him, they failed to keep up and at the finish

Champs once again! The victorious District 6, Corentyne Cycle team.

line, Hicks was all alone. Dey placed third while Christopher Joseph of District 10 was fourth followed by Ronaldo Narine of District 13 South Georgetown, Jason Cameron of District 15 New Amsterdam, Ralph Seenarine of District 6 and Rockwell Smith of District 2 Pomeroon Supenaam in that order.
The female event attracted 13 starters and progressed to Strathspey before returning to Ocean View. Teixeira, Whitney Poyer and Deancae Welch all of District 6 dominated the early proceedings until Poyer dropped out of the race following a fall.
Teixeira dominated thereafter and easily won the race in a time of 55 Minutes 46.02 Seconds ahead of Welch. B’ Yonca Barker of District 10 took the third position while her teammates, Abigail Jeffrey and Olessa Mc Pherson finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Alicia Roberts of District 13 South Georgetown, Kendra Dunn of District 6 and Saudia De Silva of District 8 Potaro/Siparuni closed out the top eight respectively.

