Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Georgetown Zone launched; 32 teams to vie for $1million in prizes

The highly anticipated Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition was officially launched, during a simple ceremony that was conducted yesterday in the Boardroom of Banks DIH Ltd,

Thirst Park.

Present at the occasion were Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste, Company’s Public Relations Manager Troy Peters, Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Colours Boutique staffer Creanna Damon and representatives of teams.

Baptiste speaking at the Launch spoke of the growth of the Competition which is now being played in more communities when compared to its start, adding that the event has been able to fill the gap in the absence of traditional football that has been struggling for consistency.

According to Baptsite the Georgetown Zone will signal the commencement of a season of the format that is scheduled to be played in Bartica, West Demerara, West and East Coast Berbice and Linden with the National finals set to also include matches being played in Linden.

Baptiste was confident that this season of football would exceed previous years, informing that the street phenomenon has become a very popular item on the football landscape. He disclosed that over $1million in prize monies will be up for grabs with the customary individual accolades also returning as a primary feature.

The Brand Top Man extended thanks to Colours Boutique for coming on board once again to provide uniforms for all the participating teams. Mendonca in his remarks spoke of the change in the structure of the competition which will commence with a straight knockout phase, before the round-robin format begins.

This disclosure was made shortly after he commented on the benefits communities derive from their involvement in the tournament, citing improved organisational acumen, character building and camaraderie as some of the areas that profited.

He commended the players for exhibiting discipline over the years, adding that while the game is a shorter version of the sport, many players have used the competition as a stepping stone to get into the national programme.

Damon said her entity was happy to be back on board, before wishing all the participating teams well. The tournament opens on Monday with matches slated to be played at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

Matches will also be played at Banks DIH Demerara Park, East Ruimveldt Community Centre, Jubilee Park and the National Park. Thirty-two teams will participate in the competition. Also of note is the fact that for the first time, two teams from the Guyana Prisons Service will be involved and they are a unit each comprising inmates and officers.