Govt. to initiate process next year for Institute of Creative Arts

The government, through Minister within the Ministry of Education with responsibility for Culture, Nicolette Henry, will begin the process for establishing an Institute of Creative Arts.

Henry made this announcement at the launch of the National Drama Festival.

According to the Minister, there are many creative arts schools operating already, but Guyana lacks a collective educational institution. She said that the government has already secured the commitment of the Mexican government, through its Ambassador to Guyana, to inject a sum of US$2M towards the construction of the building.

In addition to this funding, the minister said, other international donors have expressed interest in providing support.

“We’re going to do the initial phases in 2017. It is going to be an incremental project, it probably might span about two or three years.”

Henry said that the initiative came about over a year ago when she reached out to the diplomatic corps and some of her colleagues in government, particularly Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Additionally, the Culture Minister said that it is being considered to have the institute affiliated with the University of Guyana.

The Minister pledged that the government is committed to providing the space for persons interested in the arts to realise their potential in full. She said that every time talented persons go on stage they underline the importance of the performing arts.

She said that these persons are reminders to the government to support young talent.

“The Arts is an important industry critical to the enhancement of the nation’s socio-economic and political development.”

According to Henry, the National Drama Festival which culminates on November 28 continues to be a mirror for Guyanese to critically reflect on the socio-economic challenges of present time.

“The festival has underscored the place and potential of the performing arts in our society. This converges perfectly with the government’s commitment to make the arts a priority area of development and facilitated to become a source of employment, national wealth and the arbiter of our cultural values.”