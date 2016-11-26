Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM

GAPF/Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors …36 athletes to battle tomorrow; Ticket Master Travel Agency on board

A total of 36 athletes inclusive of 7 females will clash tomorrow when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation / Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors championships comes off at the St. Stanislaus College Auditorium, Brickdam.

Representative of Ticket Master Travel Agency Ms Luciana Dandrade hands over their contribution to GAPF PRO, Tyron Eusebio.

This is the federation’s marquee event and according to a release from the entity, the final touches are being administered to what is anticipated to be a huge competition with the expected return of a number of seasoned campaigners from the ‘Golden Era of Powerlifting’.
Set to be back after a 3-year hiatus is seasoned campaigner, two-time Caribbean and CAC bronze medalist Kimberley Mars-Loncke who is also known for her exploits on the bodybuilding stage.
However, the big question is, would Mars-Loncke be able to rekindle the same fire and determination she once brought to the platform in years past in order to dominate the hot young powerhouse Tineisha Toney who will be her main rival for the Female Best Lifter Title.
Among the men, fans will see the return of 2012 Caribbean bronze medalist Fabian Ketwaroo who will be competing in the 66kg division and local bodybuilder Marvin Richards who will lock horns with 2016 93kg Champion Nigel Phillips, Imran Mohammed and Caribbean Silver Medalist Erwyn “Superman” Smith.
Two of Guyana’s top heavyweights John Edwards and Colin Chesney will make their returns to be part of a three-way battle Royale with Farouk Abdool of Hardcore Gym in Berbice as they battle for supremacy in the 120kg class.
Meanwhile, Ticket Master is the latest sponsor to step onboard and is very excited to have become part of the growth of powerlifting in Guyana. Participation at this competition serves as a prerequisite for consideration to be selected for Regional and International competitions in 2017.
Weigh-in time tomorrow is 07:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs and athletes who arrive after the pre determined time will not be allowed to compete. Tickets are $1,000 and are available from members of the GAPF; admission at the venue remains same.
The GAPF wishes to express gratitude to its sponsors Fitness Express, Trophy Stall, Buddys Gym and Ticket Master Travel Agency for making this event possible.

