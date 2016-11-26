Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Fly All Ways’ to introduce flights to Haiti, Antigua, Barbados

Nov 26, 2016 News 0

Surinamese-owned airline, Fly All Ways, has been granted approval to provideflyallways more charter destinations in the Caribbean from Guyana.
According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Cabinet has given approval for the additional charter operations. The move is expected to bring benefits to the tourism and other sectors within Guyana that depend on air transport for the movement of people, goods and services.
The Minister made the announcement on Thursday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.
According to Minister Harmon, Cabinet upon a memorandum submitted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, granted permission for the Surinamese air carrier to operate non-scheduled charter flights, along the following routes – Paramaribo, Suriname – Georgetown, Guyana; Bridgetown – Guyana, and Georgetown, Guyana – St John’s, Antigua – Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The Minister said that the air carrier will operate along the additional routes for a period of one year.
Fly All Ways, based in Paramaribo, started operations on January 10, 2016 with the launch of its inaugural flight. Its first commercial flight took place on January 22, 2016 to São Luís, capital of the state of Maranhão in Brazil.
On February 5, 2016 this was followed by the first charter flight to Barbados. Later in February 2016, the first flights followed to Willemstad, Curaçao and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.
In the same month, the Government of Guyana granted the new airline rights to operate scheduled flights to Guyana with connections to Brazil and the Caribbean.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships …Linden become most successful team in Nationals history

Digicel National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...

Nov 26, 2016

By Edison Jefford Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, which is more familiarly known as Linden, became the most successful team in the history of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...
Read More
GAPF/Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors …36 athletes to battle tomorrow; Ticket Master Travel Agency on board

GAPF/Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors...

Nov 26, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival….Pepsi Hikers, Queen’s Park leave fans awestruck in 5-5 draw

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 26, 2016

Rain sends loose Windies crashing out

Rain sends loose Windies crashing out

Nov 26, 2016

Jaguars aiming to rebound, clash with Volcanoes in historic day/night encounter

Jaguars aiming to rebound, clash with Volcanoes...

Nov 26, 2016

Hicks, Teixeira anchor Corentyne to yet another cycle title

Hicks, Teixeira anchor Corentyne to yet another...

Nov 26, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Georgetown Zone launched; 32 teams to vie for $1million in prizes

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Nov 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch