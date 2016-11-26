‘Fly All Ways’ to introduce flights to Haiti, Antigua, Barbados

Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:50 AM
Surinamese-owned airline, Fly All Ways, has been granted approval to provide more charter destinations in the Caribbean from Guyana.
According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Cabinet has given approval for the additional charter operations. The move is expected to bring benefits to the tourism and other sectors within Guyana that depend on air transport for the movement of people, goods and services.
The Minister made the announcement on Thursday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.
According to Minister Harmon, Cabinet upon a memorandum submitted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, granted permission for the Surinamese air carrier to operate non-scheduled charter flights, along the following routes – Paramaribo, Suriname – Georgetown, Guyana; Bridgetown – Guyana, and Georgetown, Guyana – St John’s, Antigua – Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The Minister said that the air carrier will operate along the additional routes for a period of one year.
Fly All Ways, based in Paramaribo, started operations on January 10, 2016 with the launch of its inaugural flight. Its first commercial flight took place on January 22, 2016 to São Luís, capital of the state of Maranhão in Brazil.
On February 5, 2016 this was followed by the first charter flight to Barbados. Later in February 2016, the first flights followed to Willemstad, Curaçao and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.
In the same month, the Government of Guyana granted the new airline rights to operate scheduled flights to Guyana with connections to Brazil and the Caribbean.
Nov 26, 2016By Edison Jefford Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, which is more familiarly known as Linden, became the most successful team in the history of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
Nov 26, 2016
I read a sad story in the newspapers where an Amerindian farmer was convicted for cultivation of marijuana. He was jailed... more
The crime situation is not getting out of hand. It is already out of hand. Bandits are on the rampage. They have the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more