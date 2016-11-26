‘Fly All Ways’ to introduce flights to Haiti, Antigua, Barbados

Surinamese-owned airline, Fly All Ways, has been granted approval to provide more charter destinations in the Caribbean from Guyana.

According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Cabinet has given approval for the additional charter operations. The move is expected to bring benefits to the tourism and other sectors within Guyana that depend on air transport for the movement of people, goods and services.

The Minister made the announcement on Thursday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

According to Minister Harmon, Cabinet upon a memorandum submitted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, granted permission for the Surinamese air carrier to operate non-scheduled charter flights, along the following routes – Paramaribo, Suriname – Georgetown, Guyana; Bridgetown – Guyana, and Georgetown, Guyana – St John’s, Antigua – Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Minister said that the air carrier will operate along the additional routes for a period of one year.

Fly All Ways, based in Paramaribo, started operations on January 10, 2016 with the launch of its inaugural flight. Its first commercial flight took place on January 22, 2016 to São Luís, capital of the state of Maranhão in Brazil.

On February 5, 2016 this was followed by the first charter flight to Barbados. Later in February 2016, the first flights followed to Willemstad, Curaçao and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

In the same month, the Government of Guyana granted the new airline rights to operate scheduled flights to Guyana with connections to Brazil and the Caribbean.