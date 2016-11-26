Cops crack 2012 hotel pool murder…Ranks told victim allegedly beaten unconscious, dumped in water while still alive

– Manager, employee among three detained

By Michael Jordan

Four days before his twenty-first birthday, Sadeek Juman got into an argument with a group of

men at a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo hotel.

Those men allegedly beat Juman into a state of unconsciousness, concealed him in a room, and later, under cover of nightfall, dumped him, while he was still alive, in the hotel pool.

It’s taken four agonizing years, but thanks to a mother who relentlessly hounded the police for justice, and a team of dedicated detectives, the ugly truth of what allegedly happened on the night of November 18, 2012, has finally come to light.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed yesterday that police have detained three suspects for Juman’s murder.

In custody are the 29-year-old manager of the Double Day Hotel; a hotel driver, also aged 29, and a 26-year-old businessman who is also a friend of the hotel manager.

Police appear optimistic that they are developing a strong case against the prime suspects.

The investigation is in the hands of the Force’s Major Crimes Unit, which has rapidly established a reputation for solving ‘cold’ cases.

Indications are that the detectives who first handled the case botched the investigation.

Sadeek Juman left his parent’s Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara home on Sunday, November 18, 2012, and visited his grandmother at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Accompanied by a female friend, and others, he later headed

to the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Information gathered by detectives indicates that while he was there, Juman got into “a heated exchange” with a group of men. The men inflicted a severe beating on Juman.

“They allegedly put him in a room at the hotel, and when the place was silent, they allegedly put him in the hotel pool to give the appearance that he had drowned,” a police official said.

A pathologist would later state that the mechanic died from drowning, compounded by blunt trauma.

Juman’s body, clad in swimming trunks, was found on November 19, 2012. His cell phone and other belongings could not be located.

Juman’s relatives alleged that they were told that the pool was checked at around 01.00 hrs on Monday, November 19, and there was no sign of a body in the pool. One relative also stated that the pool was in close proximity to the bar, and that a security camera was pointed towards the pool.

According to the victim’s mother, Farida Juman, her son could not swim, and was in a shallow section of the pool, which enabled him to stand.

The family had also showed Kaieteur News photographs, taken on the day he had visited the hotel, of Juman and friends in the pool. They also alleged that he had consumed no alcohol, and said friends took photographs of him drinking fruit juices.

But a hotel official who spoke to Kaieteur News denied that there was any security camera pointed towards the pool back then.

He suggested that Juman’s body had sunk to the bottom of the pool, but the presence of other swimmers had caused the water to become ‘cloudy,’ thereby obscuring the body. He stated that the corpse floated to the surface the following day.

The hotel manager had told Kaieteur News that his employees found Juman at around 04.00 hrs on November 19, some 24 hours after the mechanic was seen entering the facility. But Juman’s mother, Farida Juman, had steadfastly stated that her son was the victim of foul play.

Convinced that the police had bungled the initial investigation, Mrs. Juman repeatedly visited police stations in an attempt to have the case reopened.

“They promised to look over the file and then they say that they can’t find the file. I got fed up. I went to (then former Home Affairs Minister) Rohee, and he told me that I need evidence.”

Last Saturday, November 14, was the fourth anniversary of her son’s murder. She is elated that her appeals to have the case reopened have yielded success.

“I feel happy, but I just want to know why they (the killers) did it,” she said yesterday.”

Sadeek Juman would have celebrated his twenty-fifth birthday last Tuesday.