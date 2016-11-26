Businessman conned out of $6M and raw gold in firearm deal

A businessman in the mining industry has paid a heavy price for trying to acquire a licenced firearm through illegal means.

Police said that the businessman’s application for a firearm was rejected, and he turned to a former police constable for assistance.

He reportedly had no idea that the same ex-cop was previously charged for claiming he could provide drivers’ licences in exchange for cash.

The businessman allegedly handed over $6M and some six ounces or raw gold to the former policeman. When the ex-cop failed to come through with his end of the deal, the businessman reported the matter.

Ranks from the Major Crimes Unit searched the suspect’s West Coast Demerara home and recovered a gold band, gold chain and $2.5M.

The suspect is to be charged shortly.