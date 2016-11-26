Boy 7, critical after struck down on pedestrian crossing

Latest update November 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Nov 26, 2016

A seven-year-old boy is now in a critical condition in the Georgetown Hospital after he was struck while crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing on the Corentyne.
The child, Devon Prince of Kiltern, Corentyne, Berbice, a student of the Wellington Park Primary School, was reportedly on his way to school around 07:10 hrs yesterday. It is understood that Prince had reach the pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of the school and was crossing as other vehicles had stopped to allow him to cross the road.
It is understood that as the child was crossing, a speeding car, with licence plates HC 3069, and driven by a 39-year old Salton, Corentyne resident, overtook the other vehicles and struck Prince. The child received serious injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state, placed in a minibus and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and later referred to the Georgetown Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment.
The driver has been arrested and placed in custody while the vehicle, which is owned by another individual, has been impounded.
Charges are likely to be instituted shortly.

