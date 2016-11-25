Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:40 AM

Turbo Energy Drink / Fruta Conquerors U-19 Academy League…Santos, Black Pearl are latest teams to record victories

Nov 25, 2016 Sports 0

Black Pearl led by a brace from Orin Todd and a solitary strike off the boot of Trevon Adams cruised past Western Tigers by a 3-1 margin as play in the Turbo Energy Drink-sponsored Fruta Conquerors U-19 Academy League

continued on Wednesday evening at the Tucville ground.
Behind 1-0 at the interval, Black Pearl opened the final period in attacking style, creating several opportunities against the highly favoured Tigers unit and most present felt it was only a matter of time before they gained the equaliser.
The player to do that was Adams, stationed on the right side he flashed past a transfixed goalkeeper in the 50th minute to level the proceedings. In pursuit of the lead, Black Pearl continued their relentless assault in the Tigers half and their search ended when Todd bolted into the penalty area after a through pass that was delivered from the right side, before hammering a shot into the roof of the net in the 68th minute of play.
Not content with their marginal advantage, Black Pearl’s work rate never eased as they manufactured chance after chance and Todd, who had been the menace all night long returned to seal the win in the 80th minute when he netted from the penalty spot following a foul.
Earlier, Rolan Apple had given the Tigers the lead in the 28th minute when a shot deflected off him and settled in the back of the goal. In the feature clash between Santos and the visiting Botofago side from Linden, the former scraped home by a 2-1 margin with Ryan Hackett netting a double in the 79th and 80th minutes for the winners, while Nealon Sansculotte’s 44th strike had given the visitors a halftime lead.
The tournament resumes tomorrow with another doubleheader slated for the same venue. In the night’s full results: Black Pearl-3 (Orin Todd-68th and 80th, Trevon Adams-50th). Western Tigers-1 (Rolan Apple-28th).
Santos-2 (Ryan Hackett-79th and 80th); Red card-Job Caesar-89th. Botofago-1 (Nealon Sansculotte-44th); Red Card Akeem Gordon 89th.

