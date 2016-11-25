Teen found hanging in police station cell

An 18-year-old who was in custody for wounding a relative was found hanging in a cell at the Mackenzie Police Station about 14.45hrs yesterday.

A release identified the prisoner as Maurice Summer, 19, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and said that the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating his death.

According to the release, Summer was arrested for the alleged wounding of his uncle, Sylvester Cambridge, who was hospitalised and discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation last Wednesday.

Summer was found during a routine visit by ranks, hanging from one of the cell’s grill bars. The prisoner’s jersey was tied around his neck.

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.