School’s Scrabble Programme…North Ruimveldt Multilateral benefits from orientation sessions

Nov 25, 2016 Sports 0

The ongoing initiative to have scrabble installed as a part of the schools (sports)

Carlton Murray (right) stands next to Teacher, Liana Stephens and students during the orientation sessions.

curriculum intensified when one of its initiators, top seed, Carlton Murray, visited the North Ruimveldt Multilateral (Secondary) School last Wednesday afternoon where he conducted a fruitful workshop among students and teachers.
The session was conducted in the Clement Sylvester Auditorium and attracted an enthusiastic group of students under the guidance of two teachers, Liana Stephens and Lilian Thomas Prowell.
‘Multi,’ as the school is fondly called, has been making constant academic strides and was recently conferred with a Grade A status. That institution fell under the spotlight to comprise one of the pilot schools in the school’s scrabble programme and was recently presented with boards, tiles and other requisite paraphernalia.
Wednesday’s session served to impart the rudimental aspects of the game. Several other similar sessions have been planned and will also encompass the schools that have recently received similar gifts.
The students were all eager to learn and indeed, spent the better part of two hours honing their skills. Several other institutions have benefitted from the initiative including Caramel Secondary School, Annandale Secondary and President’s College among others.
The children at President’s College will benefit from similar sessions under the guidance of another scrabble aficionado, and former teacher, Devraj Deonarine. The Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine has been instrumental in the acquisition of the scrabble sets and dictionaries and other paraphernalia including special scrabble dictionaries and an extensive list of 2, 3 and 4 lettered words. The Minister has also bestowed his blessings on the process.
The concept of a larger board for teaching purposes was initiated and sponsored by Mark Thomas of Pro Signs and Darryl Lowe.

