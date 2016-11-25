RHTY&SC Teams to unveil H.D Hoyte Memorial Park tomorrow

One of the most cherished dreams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would be fulfilled tomorrow when a Family Recreational Park is unveiled. The Gizmos and Gadgets First Division and Pepsi Under-19 teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S would officially open the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Recreational Family Park.

This would mark the 400th project/activity for the Club in 2016 and would bear the name of the Club’s first official Patron who served from 1990 until his death in 2002.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Family Recreational Park was a special gift to the township of Rose Hall as part of the 46th anniversary celebration of Guyana’s smallest township. Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawerence would officially open the facility.