Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC makes proposals to stimulate growth across all sectors

Nov 25, 2016 News 0

Though it has acknowledged that the slowdown in the economy started two years ago, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) firmly believes that the challenge for Government in the near future would be to stimulate economic activity across all sectors.
The Commission emphasized that while GDP growth is expected to reach 4% in 2016, this growth can be primarily attributed to increased production of gold, especially by large-scale production of two gold mining operations.
The PSC maintained that this has masked the decline in performance of other economic sectors. It said, too, that this decline is having far-reaching implications for the business sector.
The Commission said, “One manifestation of this is the significant growth of non-performing loans in the commercial banking sector. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported that non-performing loans increased to 11.5% at the end of December 2015 as compared to 6% at the end of 2013.”
In a statement to the media yesterday, the Commission presented a number of measures which it believes would stimulate the economy and would lead to balanced growth while having a positive impact on Government revenue in the medium and long term.
With regard to fiscal measures, the Commission suggests that there be a permanent reduction of the Corporate Income Tax rate, over 10 years to 20%, a reduce in Personal Income Tax over 10 years to 20%, concessions on income taxation for the creation of new employment in all value added sectors, tax breaks for new tourism assets, tax breaks for companies which set up operations in depressed communities, and concessions on export tax for businesses which export and relief on outstanding loans for the rice industry.
The Private Sector also recommends that security equipment be free of all taxes and the Income Tax threshold be increased to $100,000 per month.
The Private Sector Commission believes that in the area of tax laws, Government should pursue compulsory VAT registration along with the enforcement of VAT collection on all businesses which currently do not collect this tax.
Among its other 47 recommendations, the Commission said that the Government should outline plans for diversification of the economy away from the traditional pillars of rice, sugar and gold.

More in this category

Sports

56th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships…Linden’s Deshanya Skeete stuns Phillips in 200m showdown

56th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...

Nov 25, 2016

Caesar, Williams complete sprint doubles By Edison Jefford Linden’s Deshanya Skeete rebounded well from her 100m loss in the Under-16 Girls’ category to relegate national sprint phenom, North...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Awesome Pepsi Hikers hammer Avengers; Woodpecker Hikers also impress

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 25, 2016

Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final on Sunday

Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final...

Nov 25, 2016

Turbo Energy Drink / Fruta Conquerors U-19 Academy League…Santos, Black Pearl are latest teams to record victories

Turbo Energy Drink / Fruta Conquerors U-19...

Nov 25, 2016

RHTY&SC Teams to unveil H.D Hoyte Memorial Park tomorrow

RHTY&SC Teams to unveil H.D Hoyte Memorial...

Nov 25, 2016

Confident Windies wary of Zimbabwe threat in do-or-die clash

Confident Windies wary of Zimbabwe threat in...

Nov 25, 2016

Hurricanes’ record run chase surprises Jaguars …End of unbeaten streak has no effect on team spirit – Johnson

Hurricanes’ record run chase surprises Jaguars...

Nov 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • What is going on in Guyana?

    We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch