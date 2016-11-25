Prisoner mek court reporters change dem underwear

De police force didn’t know wha it was doing when it announce that it short. And to mek matters worse, Donald didn’t know what he was doing when he seh that once you tall and you can read and write you can join de police force.

Dem boys remember that dem had this problem before when there was a shortage of policemen. Nuff thief men join de force. Some of dem still deh inside. De others lef de force wid some training so wha dem got is thief men who got police training. De good news is that de police ketching dem.

But yesterday when de prisoner behave bad in de court, de few police who been around couldn’t do much. De man mek de police who was escorting him, tek off de handcuff at the bottom of de chute. All dem police standing round wid dem big gun and dem couldn’t move when de prisoner chuck de policeman and run back inside de court.

Dem boys seh that de people inside de court believe was a terror attack. De prisoner was de same man who throw de grenade at de Waterfalls paper. As soon as de court orderly open de chute Williams run in de court and shout, “Nobody Move.”

De reporters run out de court so fast that some of dem stick up in de door. De magistrate slide off she bench and end up in she chambers. But dem boys couldn’t help notice de reporters, especially dem female ones. Two of dem had to go home and change. And was more than wet underwear.

This prisoner change de way how dem does conduct court. Now dem boys frighten that whenever this man got to go to court. And all dem female reporter promise to lef dem house wid more than one underwear.

