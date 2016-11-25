PPP takes up seat on Board for Elderly Commission

Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:45 AM

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has taken up a seat on the Board of the National Commission for the Elderly. The Party will be represented by Janki Persaud, a former Member of Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) executive.
Recently, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, at post-Cabinet briefing, announced that the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Board of Directors for the National Commission of the Elderly. At that forum, Trotman announced the names of eight Directors of the nine-member Board. He said that one spot was left for a representative of the Parliamentary Opposition.
Trotman said that the National Commission of the Elderly is concerned with improving the quality of life of elderly citizens, providing them with a sense of security and belonging with feelings of health and worthiness. He noted that specifically, the Commission will advise the government on polices for the elderly. It will also coordinate and monitor programmes and services for the benefit of the elderly.
Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira told Kaieteur News that she was puzzled as to how the government did not have the name for its representative on the Commission.
“We submitted Persaud’s name a long time ago.”
This is one of the few Boards that the PPP has taken a seat on. The only other Boards that the PPP is represented are the Adoption Board, the Board of the Guyana Women Leaders Institution and the Local Boards of Guardian in the 10 Regions.
Teixeira said that this speaks of the PPPs interest in having a say in the promotion of the social wellbeing of the people of Guyana. “We will be on all humanitarian-related boards.”
The David Granger-led administration has made it clear, since its ascension to office last year that it intends to create an environment that will encourage political inclusiveness.
In this spirit, President Granger said that he wanted members of the People’s Progressive Party / Civic (PPP/C) to occupy a seat on most if not all State Boards.
But PPP refused to occupy seats on most Boards. This occurred in cases such as the Board for the Broadcasting Authority which is yet to see the PPP’s nominee on the current six-member Board.
Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman, at a post-Cabinet press conference, addressed this issue. Trotman said, “No we are not worried…We have sought as a responsible Government to keep one space open, at least on the important Boards for the parliamentary opposition, and it is for them to say that they are prepared to take it up or not.”

