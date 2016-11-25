Murder of Berbice carpenter…Head of US-based charity, bodyguard charged with murder

Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:55 AM

Police know where Marcus Brian Bisram, the mastermind in the murder of Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz

MURDER ACCUSED: Orlando Dickie

MURDER ACCUSED:
Orlando Dickie

Narinedatt is residing and are currently in contact with their United States counterparts to have him arrested, and brought back to Guyana to face a murder charge.
This is according to Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, who said that local police are currently working along with International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).
Bisram, who is the head of a US-based charity, was charged in absentia yesterday for the murder of Narinedatt and allegedly procuring five persons to kill him.
The charge comes a day after police issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.
Also charged with murder was Orlando Dickie, Bisram’s bodyguard, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
A joint charge for the indictable offence has now been instituted against them and four other men who were charged on Tuesday.
It is alleged that between October 31 and November 1, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Bisram, Dickie, Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, murdered Narinedatt. And Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.
Prosecutor Jeffers told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that the new charge was laid based on advice given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).gay-man-murder
A Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into this offence is expected to begin soon as the case file is complete. The matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for December 8.
Kaieteur News was advised that Bisram could be charged in absentia for murder since he is not required to plead. However, the court cannot lead evidence against him in a PI until he is arrested and brought before the court.
The court, however, can begin leading evidence against the other accused in a (PI).
Based on reports, Narinedatt’s killing was ordered by Bisram.
The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.
It is alleged that on the day of the killing the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home, which

Dead: Faiyaz Narinedatt

Dead: Faiyaz Narinedatt

Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. The overseas-based Guyanese allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him.
Narine slapped and pushed away the man. It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they are not caught.
Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.
Attorney Adrian Thompson entered an appearance on behalf of Dickie, a father of six, and bus conductor. The lawyer requested for statements to be disclosed.
His request was granted by the Chief Magistrate.
It took the intervention of ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit (MCIU) to crack this case. This was as a result of the deceased family’s refusal to have detectives in Police ‘B’ Division investigate the matter.
Initially, it was suspected that Narinedatt was the victim of a hit-and run accident; but MCIU detectives were able to prove that he was murdered and his body run over by a car after dumped on the road.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Sharmilla Inderjali, 45, the mother of Bisram, and Maryanna Lionel, 25, the sister of one of the accused, both of Number 71 Village Corentyne, Berbice were charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

US-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram

US-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram

It is alleged that on November 19, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, they contacted a Detective Corporal and offered him $4M in cash to forego charges against Datt, Yacoob, Motie and Parsram, who were at the time in custody pending investigation into the matter.
Prosecutor Jeffers pointed out that the monetary bribe was also intended for police to forego charges against Bisram.
They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to jail until next Monday when they will reappear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, for statements.
Anyone with information that may lead to Marcus Brian Bisram’s arrest is asked to contact police on telephone numbers 333-2191, 333-2151-3, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station. His last known address is 115 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice and the United States of America.
(Feona Morrison)

