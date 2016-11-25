Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mohamed’s Enterprise / New Era Futsal kicks off tonight in Linden…Broad Money Spare Parts contribute

Nov 25, 2016 Sports 0

Evet and Walley will match skills with MSC Lions to get action underway in the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court in Linden, from 20:00hrs.

Dukquan Rose (left) of Broad Money Spare Parts hands over cheque to New Era Director Shareef Major.

Dukquan Rose (left) of Broad Money Spare Parts hands over cheque to New Era Director Shareef Major.

The feature match of the night will see West Side Ballers taking on One Touch from 21:00hrs. Tomorrow night at the same venue, action will continue with another double header.
Customs will take on Spikeland in the opening match at 19:30hrs hours to be followed by a showdown between Chelsea and Ituni Warriors.
Matches would continue on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 when the final would be contested.
Meanwhile, Dukquan Rose of Broad Money Spare Parts handed over a cheque for an undisclosed amount to Director of New Era Entertainment Shareef Major being their contribution towards the successful hosting of this year’s competition.
Major expressed thanks to Rose on behalf of the organizers for their support stating that the players all eager to get going as they stake a claim for the top prize.
The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place collects a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best Goalkeeper and Best Young Player. Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus Drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the card.
Other sponsors on board are Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Nalico Nafico, Sankar’s Auto Works, Trophy Stall and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.

More in this category

Sports

56th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships…Linden’s Deshanya Skeete stuns Phillips in 200m showdown

56th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field...

Nov 25, 2016

Caesar, Williams complete sprint doubles By Edison Jefford Linden’s Deshanya Skeete rebounded well from her 100m loss in the Under-16 Girls’ category to relegate national sprint phenom, North...
Read More
Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Awesome Pepsi Hikers hammer Avengers; Woodpecker Hikers also impress

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey...

Nov 25, 2016

Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final on Sunday

Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final...

Nov 25, 2016

Turbo Energy Drink / Fruta Conquerors U-19 Academy League…Santos, Black Pearl are latest teams to record victories

Turbo Energy Drink / Fruta Conquerors U-19...

Nov 25, 2016

RHTY&SC Teams to unveil H.D Hoyte Memorial Park tomorrow

RHTY&SC Teams to unveil H.D Hoyte Memorial...

Nov 25, 2016

Confident Windies wary of Zimbabwe threat in do-or-die clash

Confident Windies wary of Zimbabwe threat in...

Nov 25, 2016

Hurricanes’ record run chase surprises Jaguars …End of unbeaten streak has no effect on team spirit – Johnson

Hurricanes’ record run chase surprises Jaguars...

Nov 25, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • What is going on in Guyana?

    We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch