Mohamed’s Enterprise / New Era Futsal kicks off tonight in Linden…Broad Money Spare Parts contribute

Evet and Walley will match skills with MSC Lions to get action underway in the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court in Linden, from 20:00hrs.

The feature match of the night will see West Side Ballers taking on One Touch from 21:00hrs. Tomorrow night at the same venue, action will continue with another double header.

Customs will take on Spikeland in the opening match at 19:30hrs hours to be followed by a showdown between Chelsea and Ituni Warriors.

Matches would continue on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 when the final would be contested.

Meanwhile, Dukquan Rose of Broad Money Spare Parts handed over a cheque for an undisclosed amount to Director of New Era Entertainment Shareef Major being their contribution towards the successful hosting of this year’s competition.

Major expressed thanks to Rose on behalf of the organizers for their support stating that the players all eager to get going as they stake a claim for the top prize.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place collects a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best Goalkeeper and Best Young Player. Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus Drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the card.

Other sponsors on board are Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Nalico Nafico, Sankar’s Auto Works, Trophy Stall and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.