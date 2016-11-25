GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League –WDFA

Eagles soar past Slingerz; Matches continue this weekend

Goals either side of play carried Eagles FC of Stewartville to a comfortable 2-0 win over

Slingerz FC when competition in the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League continued.

Playing at the Den Amstel Community ground, Eagles took some time to settle and have their way against the Slingerz outfit but they finally broke the deadlock 35 minutes on compliments of a Glenroy Duncan goal.

The game was sealed Eagles way in the 51st minute, this time it was Joshua John who hit the back of the nets to formalise the win. One more match would be contested tomorrow at the same venue from 12:00hrs when Wales United and Beavers lock horns.