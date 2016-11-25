Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:40 AM

GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket – Wakenaam…Sans Souci overcome Maria’s Pleasure to reach final

Sans Souci Primary defeated Maria’s Pleasure Primary by 124 runs to win the Wakenaam leg of the Guyana Cricket Board / Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One tournament which was contested recently.
Playing at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Sans Souci batted first and posted 145-2 with Gary Henry scoring 58 not out and Ted Gokul 34. Maria’s Pleasure were limited to 24-6 in reply. Omesha Singh and Henry had two wickets each.
Sans Souci will now take on Hogg Island Primary in the Essequibo Islands final tomorrow.
Sans Souci beat Arthurville Primary in their semifinal game at the said venue. Batting first, Arthurville managed 71-7. Delon Lake struck 34; Omesha Singh had 2-0. Sans Souci responded with 72-3 in eight overs. Shem Chung made 22. T. Nankoo 18 and Gokul 18.
Host Maria’s Pleasure overcame Zeelandia Primary in their encounter. Batting first, Zeelandia mustered 96-2 with Paul Williams scoring 40; E. Singh had 1-6. Maria’s Pleasure replied with 97 without loss. Gopaul Nandkishore slammed 58 and Justin Headley 23.

