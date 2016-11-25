Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final on Sunday

Enmore and Strathavon will clash in the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee T20 tournament on Sunday at Fairfield ground starting at 13:00hrs. Enmore will be led by Chris Surat, Amir Khan, Imran Hassan and Gavin Moriah while Strathavon will depend on the likes of Chanderpaul Hemraj, Gobin Hemraj and Sylus Tyndall.

The winning team will take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000. All proceeds from the bar and bar-b-que will go towards the development of the Fairfield CC.