Enmore and Strathavon to clash in ECCC T20 final on Sunday

Latest update November 25th, 2016 12:40 AM
Enmore and Strathavon will clash in the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee T20 tournament on Sunday at Fairfield ground starting at 13:00hrs. Enmore will be led by Chris Surat, Amir Khan, Imran Hassan and Gavin Moriah while Strathavon will depend on the likes of Chanderpaul Hemraj, Gobin Hemraj and Sylus Tyndall.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $100,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000. All proceeds from the bar and bar-b-que will go towards the development of the Fairfield CC.
Nov 25, 2016Caesar, Williams complete sprint doubles By Edison Jefford Linden’s Deshanya Skeete rebounded well from her 100m loss in the Under-16 Girls’ category to relegate national sprint phenom, North...
Nov 25, 2016
Nov 25, 2016
Nov 25, 2016
Nov 25, 2016
Nov 25, 2016
Nov 25, 2016
The words quoted below were written this week in the newspapers by Clement Rohee. If anyone comes from another planet... more
We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more