Drunk man kills dad; intoxicated teen slays farmer

Nov 25, 2016 News 0

Blame it on the alcohol.
Within the space of 50 minutes on Wednesday night, a 31-year-old man stabbed his father to death at Aranaputa, North Rupununi, and a 17-year-old murdered a farmer at Barima, North West District.
At around 18.40 hrs on Wednesday, Junior Moses, a 44-year-old farmer, was drinking with a 17-year-old at Ela Landing, Barima, North West District, when an argument erupted between the two.
The teen allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Moses once in the stomach before fleeing the scene.
Moses was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mabaruma Hospital.
The alleged killer has since been apprehended.
Later that same night Danielston Stephen, 50, of Aranaputa, North Rupununi was imbibing alcohol with some friends at his neighbour’s house. He went home around 1930hrs and an argument ensued between Stephen and his 31-year-old son.
A police source said that Stephen wounded his son, who retaliated by stabbing his father multiple times.
Stephen was rushed to the Annai Health Post and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect has been detained while Stephen’s body is at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

