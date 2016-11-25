Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival…Awesome Pepsi Hikers hammer Avengers; Woodpecker Hikers also impress

Opening night of this year’s Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival saw some

exciting clashes, but the most impressive performance of the night came from defending men’s champion Pepsi Hikers who inflicted an 8-1 crushing on Avengers.

Played at the National Gymnasium, the reigning champs showed fans and opponents very early what a difficult proposition they would be to defeat, easing to a comfortable win in their opening fixture.

The night’s full results are seen below:

Game 1 – Category: Men Bounty – GCC vs. Old Fort – Half Time – 1-1; Full Time – 2 – 2.

Goal Scorers (First Half) – Peter DeGroot – 14th Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC), Jason DeSantos – 17th Minute, Field Goal (Old Fort).

Second Half – Jason DeSantos – 32nd Minute, Penalty Corner (Old Fort), Devin Hooper – 40th Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC).

Game 2 – Category: Ladies – Woodpecker Hikers vs. Old Fort – Half Time – 2-1 (Woodpecker Hikers); Full Time – 4-1 (Woodpecker Hikers).

Goal Scorers – (First Half) Latacia Chung – 6th Minute, Field Goal (Woodpecker Hikers), Minsodia Culpepper – 10th Minute, Penalty Corner (Old Fort), Nicole Eastman – 15th Minute, Field Goal (Woodpecker Hikers).

Second Half – Latacia Chung – 30th Minute, Field Goal (Woodpecker Hikers), Latacia Chung –

40th Minute, Field Goal (Woodpecker Hikers).

Game 3 – Category – Men – Pepsi Hikers vs. Avengers – Half Time 3 – 1 (Pepsi Hikers); Full Time 8 – 1 (Pepsi Hikers).

Goal Scorers – (First Half) Rayon Branford – 6th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Robert France – 8th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Kevin Edwards – 18th Minute, Field Goal (Avengers), Paramanand Dindial – 20th Minute, Penalty Corner (Pepsi Hikers).

Second Half – Randy Hope – 25th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Randy Hope – 26th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Robert France – 26th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Andrew Stewart – 27th Minute, Field Goal (Pepsi Hikers), Aroydy Branford – 28th Minute, Penalty Corner (Pepsi Hikers).

Game 4 – Category – Veterans – Bounty GCC vs. Old Fort – Half Time 2 – 0 (Bounty GCC); Full Time 4 – 2 (Bounty GCC).

Goal Scorers – (First Half) Dwayne Scott – 8th Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC), Devin Hooper – 13th Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC). Second Half – Christopher Low-Koan – 23rd Minute, Field Goal (Old Fort), Dwayne Scott – 24th Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC), Devin Hooper – 31st Minute, Field Goal (Bounty GCC), Christopher Low-Koan – 33rd Minute, Penalty Corner (Old Fort).