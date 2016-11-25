Death of K/News staffer…Case against police ranks might only be affected in court – source

Three months ago, Kaieteur News’ staffer Harry Brijmohan gave a statement to investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) of being harassed and forced into handing over $5000 to ranks, who stopped him for a traffic offence.

Brijmohan had waited patiently on the outcome of that investigation, but time ran out on him.

He died on November 18, last, when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car that was heading in the opposite direction on the eastern carriageway on the East Bank Demerara Public Road, in the vicinity of Houston.

Questioned yesterday as to whether the death of Brijmohan would have an impact on the ongoing investigation since the victim had already provided ranks with his statement, a source from the OPR said that the case might only be affected once it reaches the court.

Kaieteur News was told that the investigators from OPR have completed their investigation and recommended criminal charges against their colleagues. The file was sent to the office of the Crime Chief

“From the police part, the case will not be affected because we already completed our work, but when it reaches the court, he (Brijmohan) will be called to testify and since he won’t be there, the matter might be thrown out,” the source explained.

However, the official opined that the court can adopt a strategy where a lawyer representing Brijmohan, can read the statement the victim had given investigators, to the court.

The source said that in the past, similar strategies were adopted to accommodate mostly murder cases.

“If they do decide to go this route with Brijmohan’s case, then this will be the first for a case of this nature,” the source pointed out.

Around 15:20 hours on August 17, last, Harry Brijmohan was allegedly stopped by five policemen after he was caught riding his motorcycle without a helmet.

Brijmohan claimed the ranks searched him, demanded his documents, and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being a ticketable one. He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.

”One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it,” Brijmohan had said.

The Kaieteur News staffer had said that he was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he gave them $5000.

When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news and OPR launched an investigation, the five policemen in question all denied ever seeing or stopping the motorcyclist—although they admit that they were indeed patrolling in the area on that day.

However, video footage later surfaced—contradicting the denial by the cops.

The footage showed Brijmohan sitting in the tray of an unmarked vehicle with his motorcycle, as it drove west along the road that leads to Providence New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, between 15:20hours and 15:35 hrs.

The footage was handed over to the detectives who were working on the case.