Dear Readers, read what Rohee wrote

The words quoted below were written this week in the newspapers by Clement Rohee. If anyone comes from another planet and reads those words they would never believe they were penned by a man who spent 23 years as a Minister of Government, during which time his government’s record of violent abuse of the rights of citizens turned the placid area of Caribbean politics into an ocean of human depravities so voluminous that it would take hundreds of Augean stables to fill.

“This … clearly warns us of coming events that are now casting their shadows over our country. A slow but malignant process is currently unfolding before our very eyes, but only the discerning eye can spot it…and, by the way, it is no fantastical fiction…Though we are all Guyanese and our fates may be divergent, we are at the same time engulfed in a sea of individualism, selfishness and narcissism…Vengeful politics seems to be the flavour of the day…

“McDonald has succeeded in laying bare human frailties, the foibles of man and above all, the disturbance and disintegration of the human personality, all of which are applicable in the present day Guyana context… the irresistible urge to commit evil acts, transgress constitutional rights and worse yet, the predisposition to accommodate and absolve ourselves of wrongdoing as if they are the standards by which we must live and survive…the gloomy political landscape is populated with escalating signs of authoritarianism… and the efforts to establish a police state are fraught with horrendous consequences for the nation.” (end of quote).

So who is this man and what government was he was part of? Is there a starting point for the enumeration? Is it possible that this ridiculous, pathetic, but arrogant and mean-spirited politician is still free to compose his fictions and immoralities because he is yet to be investigated for alleged criminal conduct when he was a Minister?

This is the man who was Minister with the portfolio for the police force when three non-violent protestors were gunned down. Testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into the deaths, Rohee admitted that he was in touch by phone with the officer in charge on the ground Commander Clifton Hicken. What is interesting to note is that the COI came to the incontrovertible conclusion that the police were responsible for the shooting, though no police rank or officer was identified as having given the order. Not one police was disciplined, demoted, dismissed or charged. Will this country ever know who gave the order? I guess we are left to speculate.

This same Minister, when reporters referred him to the brutal torture of two soldiers by the police during an investigation responded, “I have so many things to do and you are asking me about torture.” Subsequent events proved this Minister really didn’t care if the police that he was in charge of tortured suspects in custody.

Subsequent to his horrible statement, the police tortured a 14-year-old boy during a murder investigation. A flammable liquid was thrown on the teen’s genitals and their surrounding areas and set on fire. So contemptuous was Mr. Rohee’s Government of this little boy that when he won judgement against the police in the High Court, Rohee’s Government appealed the case. It was under this man’s watch as Home Affairs Minister that a soldier and his wife and their friend were charged for treason, a case so tenuous it was thrown out of court at the level of the preliminary hearing in front of a magistrate.

Is there a God? And if there is, how did he allow Rohee to compose those words without punishing him with muscular spasms so that his fingers couldn’t use the keyboard?

Listed as one of the most arrogant human beings on Planet Earth, Rohee had his American diplomatic and non-immigrant visas suspended for five months when he was the Minister of International Trade. The visas were only reinstated after a friendly government implored the US to do so. To this day, Rohee never told Guyanese why the visas were suspended. If the Guyanese people know why the visas were suspended then they would be glad for any other party to rule Guyana, but not the PPP.

Under Rohee’s Government with Bharrat Jagdeo as President, 500 murders were committed in a paroxysm of insane extra-judicial mayhem by gunmen who from all appearances had the explicit and implicit support of the government of the day.

The world must be coming to an end when Trump could be elected, Jagdeo could still be free of criminal prosecution and Rohee could put on an angel’s gown and write words of peace and justice.