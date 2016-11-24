Which doctors performed the operation on this woman?

Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:25 AM
Dear Editor,
I read Dr. Adoniyah Benjamin MD’s, proud, half-baked Cuban-trained letter in the Kaieteur News (Nov 20, 2016) titled “The day that Freddie Kissoon went low”.
Dr. Benjamin was seemingly disgruntled over Kissoon’s Kaieteur News column (18th Nov, 2016) titled “Guyanese messengers of death have returned from Cuba” and in that column it was stated that Cuban-trained doctors “have killed many poor people” according to Dr. Benjamin’s letter.
I do believe that the Freddie Kissoon column in Kaieteur News is a splendid display of democracy at work in Guyana and all that it requires from those who do not agree with the column is to publicly engage in constructive and objective analysis, not arrogance which gives justice to Freddie’s points.
But my question to Dr. Benjamin is; can he say if the doctors that performed two surgeries for gallstones on Thelma Rebeiro of Shulinab Village, South-Central Rupununi in April 2016, to this date she has not recovered, are Cuban-trained doctors?
Thelma Rebeiro is currently at the Lethem Hospital in a continued sad state of unconsciousness and with no further medical intervention by the Ministry of Public Health. She is waiting just to die. Freddie Kissoon, can you help by conducting investigation?
Peter Persaud
Amerindian Action Movement of Guyana
