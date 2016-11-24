Wanted bulletin issued for US-based Guyanese over carpenter’s murder

As the killing of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt continues to rivet the nation, police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a well-known, US-based Guyanese who has been heavily involved in charity work here.

Police in a statement said that Marcus Brian Bisram, 27, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Narinedatt which occurred on November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Bisram’s address in Guyana is listed as Lot 115 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice and also the US.

The police on Tuesday said that they were going to seek overseas help to arrest Bisram.

On Tuesday, following the intervention of ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit who travelled to Berbice, four men were charged for murder.

Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of Lot 124 Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of Lot 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of Lot 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of Lot 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice were remanded to prison when they appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Police are reportedly working on the theory that Bisram ordered Narinedatt’s killing.

The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.

It is alleged that Narinedatt was murdered between October 31 and November 1 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to reports, on the day of the killing the overseas-based Guyanese hosted a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. The overseas-based Guyanese allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him.

Narinedatt slapped and pushed away the man.

It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they are not caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.

Charged on Tuesday also were the mother of Bisram and a relative of one of the accused who allegedly turned up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown on Saturday, last, offering $4M to a detective to suppress evidence in the case.

Shermella Inderjali, 45, a mother of two, of Lot 121 Section B Number 71 Village, Corentyne Berbice, has been identified as Bisram’s mother.

She and Maryanne Lionel, 25, a bank teller attached to Republic Bank, also of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice were arrested during a sting operation.

They too, appeared before the Chief Magistrate on Tuesday charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.