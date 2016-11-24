Three entities support Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney

Three business houses have thrown their support behind the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament which starts tomorrow at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court in Linden.

Major contributor to sports, Bakewell, along with Semp & sons Hardware Store Located at Lovers Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden and DInar Trading of Lot 1 Lamaha and Cummings Streets made presentations to the New Era Entertainment Promotions for their Futsal tournament in the Mining Town.

Mr. Ragin Ganga General Manager of Bakewell handed over their contribution to New Era Director Aubrey Major Jnr. Bakewell has been onboard with the tournament from its inception and have pledged their continued support.

Meanwhile, Clifton Singh hand over an undisclosed sum to Major in another presentation from Dinar Trading who has also promised to continue their support of the event.

And Semp & sons Hardware located at Lovers Lane Amelia’s Ward, Linden made a donation to young Major with Hugh Semple doing the hand over. They expressed pleasure at being a part of the event.

It must be noted that the tournament is open to all players except those involved in the GFF National League.

Game nights are fixed for tomorrow with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place collects a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best Goalkeeper and Best Young Player.

Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus Drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the card.

Other sponsors include main sponsor, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Nalico Nafico, Sankar’s Auto Works, Trophy Stall and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.