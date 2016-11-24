Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM

Taxi driver robbed, shot in carjacking

A 38-year-old taxi driver was shot to the abdomen yesterday after he was confronted by one of three gunmen, who escaped with his car at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.

Up to press time, the driver identified as Leroy Blair of Lot 377 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was in the recovery room of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after undergoing surgery.

According to information received, Blair was shot by one of three bandits on motorcycles after they relieved him of an undisclosed sum of cash and his vehicle.

Reports are that the victim went to the location to drop off a passenger when he was confronted and shot. He was rushed to the GPHC by public spirited persons.

The victim’s daughter, Cassie Blair, said that she heard that her father was shot but she was not aware of what really transpired.

A police source said that they are waiting to take a statement from the victim.

When this newspaper contacted the base where the victim was employed, someone who did not give a name said that they were trying to locate the car for a while and later heard that the driver was shot.

Investigations are ongoing.

