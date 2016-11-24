Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club event off again

The word from the organisers of the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facilities (RCMTC&SF) meet is that it has been called off again.

The event has suffered a number of postponements due to a number of different circumstances including a clash of dates and was rescheduled for this Sunday. However, due to the event organised by the AFC and The Rising Sun Turf Club, the event has suffered a further set back.

According to organiser Marcel Crawford Jr the event will now be tentatively set for the 18th December at the club’s track at Alness Corentyne Berbice.

Over $3M in cash, trophies and other incentives are up for grabs with eight races listed on the day’s card.

The events listed are the Alness open classic which will be contested over 600M for a first prize of $600,000 and trophy.

There is expected to be a G and lower event which has a first prize of $300,000 and trophy over 1300M. The Guyana bred two-year-old horses will compete for a winners money of $200,000 over 1100 M.

The H and lower 1400M even will see the animals racing for a $200,000 winner’s money and trophy. The animals in the ‘J1’ class event will be competing for $140,000 winners money over 1300M. The K and lower event will fetch a winning prize of $80,000 over 1100M.

There is a race for L1 animals over 1100M for a first prize of $60,000 and trophy.

The unclassified event will see the horses galloping over 1100M for take home money of $30,000.

There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers including top Jockey, trainer and stable compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the RCMTC&SF.

Persons with queries can call Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or Compton Sancho on 602-1567 for further details. (Samuel Whyte)