Rising Sun Turf Club and Alliance for Change meet on Sunday

The Rising Sun Turf Club will come alive on Sunday when that entity in collaboration with the Alliance for Change holds a grand one day fundraising e meet at the Club’s entity Arima Park, Rising Sun, West Coast, Berbice.

Eight races are listed for the day with over $5M in prize monies, trophies and other memorabilia at stake.

The feature event is for horses classified D and lower with a winning purse of $800,000 and trophy over 1400M. The G class and lower animals will also be running over 1400M for a first prize of $400, 000 and trophy. There is a race for animals classified H3 and lower also over 1400M for a winning pocket of $300,000 and trophy.

The three-year-old 1100M event will be for West Indies bred maidens one year and lower open animals for a winning prize of $280,000 and trophy.

Guyana Bred 2-years old animals will have an opportunity to perform over 1100M for a winning take of $260,000 and trophy.

The J class race has a winning purse of $220,000 and trophy and is another 1100M event.

The L class event is for a winner’s money of $180,000 and trophy in another 1100M race.

There is a second L class event for which will cater for maiden horses over 1100M for a top prize of $140,000 and trophy.

Already a number of horses have been entered for the day’s meet with a number of sponsors on board. Most of the big stables are busy preparing their charges for the day’s meet and from reports the animals are looking in excellent condition.

Animals from the most of the major stables including the Sheriff Racing stable, Mahaicony, Mahaica, Habibulla, Jumbo Jet, Inshan Bacchus Hard Running, Elcock , Singh , Jagdeo, Bactowar and Crawford stables among others will be in action.

Other incentives on offer will be for champion jockey, champion stable and champion trainer compliments of the Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and the organizers.

Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot, West Coast, Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010.

All proceeds go towards charity. Race time is 13:00hrs. (Samuel Whyte)