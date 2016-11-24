RHTY&SC, MS launches Youth Review Magazine 2016

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Monday last launched its 17th annual youth review magazine. The Club is the only youth and sports Club in Guyana that produces an annual magazine which reviews its work during the year and educates youths on a wide range of topics.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the Magazine as a treasure of the RHTY&SC, MS and is one which is published annually in an effort to document the history of the organisation whose achievements and activities are unmatched. The launching of the magazine was the 385th programme/activity for the RHTY&SC in 2016 as the club seeks to achieve its revised target of 400 by late November. The Club has set itself a 2016 target of 300 activities but revised to 400 after the first target was achieved on the 28th of September. The 40 page Magazine was published at the F+H Printery in Georgetown and was edited by a team that was headed by Hilbert Foster, Anil Ramnarine and Sonia Leow.

The long serving Secretary/CEO stated that the Magazine would be distributed free of cost across Guyana, the Caribbean and North America. The Magazine, he stated would serve as an official souvenir to Club members as 2016 was the year that the RHTY&SC received the historic Medal of Service from the Government of Guyana and President David Granger was inducted as the Club’s fifth Honorary Patron.

Among the articles in the Magazine are messages from President Granger, Club President Keith Foster and Secretary Hilbert Foster, Achievements of the Club for 2015-2016, Profile of the Patron, 26th Annual Awards Ceremony, Dolphin Awards of Excellence Awards, Berbice Christmas Village, Busta Champion of Champions, Tribute to former Patron Beverly Harper, profiles of the eight cricket teams of the Club, TCL Cricket Academy, GUYOIL Traffic Education Campaign, Beharry Say NO/Say YES Programme, GBTI Tapeball Tournament, Scotia Bank Children Mash Parade, the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Sports Award and the Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence among others. The magazine also features special articles on the current state of Guyana’s cricket, Suicide, the activities of the National Sports Commission and the role of youths in a Green Economy.

The main objectives of the Magazine are to document the work of the RHTY&SC, to honour outstanding members of the Club, to acknowledge sponsors, to report to supporters of the Club on the activities they sponsored and to inspire other organisations to follow in the footsteps of the Club. The RHTY&SC first published the magazine in 2000 under the supervision of its Public Relations and Educational Committees. The 2016 edition of Youth Review is the 30th publication of the RHTY&SC as over the years it has also published six magazines for the Berbice Cricket Board, youth information booklets and only recently published a 40 pages booklet about the history of Guyana’s smallest township – Rose Hall Town. The RHTY&SC, Foster proudly stated, is the only youth and sports organisation in Guyana that has published an annual Magazine since 2000.

The Management of the Club would like to express gratitude to the numerous companies and organisations who contributed to the publication of the Magazine including the Guyana Tourism Authority, Ming’s Optical, Sterling Products, Scotia Bank, Busta, HA Snacks, DTV-8, Hand in Hand, BCCDA, Namilco, GWI, Ansa Mcal, DeSinco Trading, Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd, Anamayah Memorial Hospital, National Sports Commission, Guyana Cricket Board, Metro, GDF, Impression, Bakewell and Farfan and Mendes Ltd.

Persons who would like to obtain a copy of the 2016 Youth Review Magazine can email [email protected] or call the Club Office on 337-4562.