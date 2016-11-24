Relatives of dead carpenter receive death threats

– phone number linked to policing liaison officer

As the killing of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt continues to rivet the nation, with several persons already charged, the dead man’s relatives say they are being threatened.

Relatives, including Narinedatt wife, Pooja Devi Pitam, revealed that threats were made to them via telephone owned by a Community Policing Laison Officer in Berbice.

According to Pitam, on the day she returned back to Guyana, a few days after Narinedatt’s death, she received a phone call from a person (name given).

During the call, Pitam stated that she was told “if meh only further this story about me husband, Marcus gon send he men fa kill me jus how dem kill me husband”.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, 17-year-old Nafeeza Ally, told this publication that she was also threatened by the same person.

“She ask me why I had to put up those things on Facebook and I tell she nothing. She respond and seh if I know who is she (name mentioned). She seh how she gon come and pick me up and lock me up if I continue putting up things.”

Another relative also echoed similar claims after the said individual told her that she will have her locked up and brought to the police.

The relative also stated that a few days later, she received a call from a Facebook caller that “I was next”.

According to the woman she is fearful since those threats were made.

However, in an interview with the individual accused of making the threats, the woman told this publication that after the handing over ceremony where she received a sum of $2.5 Million in the form of a cheque from the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation and Marcus Bisram himself to fund their community policing group activities, a dinner was provided to the CPG members and others present. She stated that she left with the CPG ranks to patrol the area and subsequently returned to Bisram’s home.

According to her, the party which was in full swing included senior ranks of Guyana Police Force Berbice, CPG members, relatives and friends of Bisram. According to her she left just after midnight and the officers were still there.

However, when Kaieteur News enquired about the threats the Laison Officer shrugged it off. “I never in my life called these people who are making these allegations, I don’t even know them, I never contacted any of them.”

This publication has in its possession a snapshot of the 17-year-old Nafeeza Ally’s calls received, records which shows a call from a cell number the said day when she claimed she received the threats.

Reporters while interviewing the woman dialed the said number and her husband’s cell rang. He was present during the interview. Nervousness and confusion showed on the man’s face during the confrontation about the call records.

The woman jumped up in defence and vehemently denied ever making calls using her husband’s phone to threaten the relatives of Faiyaz Narinedatt. “I never call these people; I want these people prove that”. Her husband also denied that calls were made from his phone by his wife to do the “dirty work”.

This publication was also told that a knife was placed outside on the window sill of Narinedatt’s home where his relatives are staying. They saw it when they awoke yesterday morning. The relatives stated that the incident was reported to the Springlands Police Station. An investigation is underway.