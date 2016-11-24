Regal Sports T20 softball continues on Sunday

The Regal Sports T20 Softball T20 tournament is set to continue on Sunday at Everest Cricket Club.

In the Masters segment on pitch one, Regal will play Tropical Spring at 10:00hrs and Savage will take on Albion at 13:30 hrs. On pitch two, Ariel will take one HS Masters at 10:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will play Wolf’s Warriors at 13:30hrs.

In the open division on pitch three, Speed Boat will engage Success at 09:00hrs, Regal will battle Super Star at 11:00hrs, Pigeon XI will face Ariel at 13:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will tackle Herstelling at 15:00hrs.