Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police destroy $147M worth of marijuana

Nov 24, 2016 News 0

One of the officers pouring gasoline on the seized marijuana that was burnt in the incinerator on Princes Street

One of the officers pouring gasoline on the seized marijuana that was burnt in the incinerator on Princes Street

A quantity of marijuana, worth $147M, was yesterday destroyed by the Narcotics Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The exercise took place at the incinerator on Princes Street, Georgetown under heavy police guard.

Superintendent Wayne De Hearte, who is in charge of the Police Narcotics Branch, told media operatives that the ganja weighed 294.231Kg, and was acquired from a number of cases over the past two years.

“It’s (from) cases coming from operations that would have been conducted by the Narcotics Branch and also cases coming from the division at large,” the Superintendent explained.

Only recently, the GPF conducted a 10-hour operation destroying several acres of cannabis in Berbice.

During the operation, over 8000 plants, ranging from two to six feet tall, and weighing an estimated 17,000 kilogrammes were destroyed.

Another 9000 kilogrammes of cannabis already packed away, was also destroyed during the operation.

Also in October, the GPF during a drug eradication exercise at Araray Village, Upper Essequibo, destroyed in excess of nine acres of cannabis.

More in this category

Sports

Linden tightens grip on athletics title

Linden tightens grip on athletics title

Nov 24, 2016

By Edison Jefford The National Stadium at Providence became a reservoir of talented student-athletes yesterday as newcomers from across the country put on an impressive show that demanded due...
Read More
Lewis’s maiden century in vain as Sri Lanka clinch one run thriller

Lewis’s maiden century in vain as Sri Lanka...

Nov 24, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival…Old Fort and GCC draw in exciting start

Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey...

Nov 24, 2016

RHTY&SC, MS launches Youth Review Magazine 2016

RHTY&SC, MS launches Youth Review Magazine...

Nov 24, 2016

Little Diamond National Martial Arts C/ship…Black Cobra and Iron Fist Karate Clubs rake in 36 medals

Little Diamond National Martial Arts...

Nov 24, 2016

Regal Sports T20 softball continues on Sunday

Regal Sports T20 softball continues on Sunday

Nov 24, 2016

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club event off again

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club event off again

Nov 24, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • What is going on in Guyana?

    We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch