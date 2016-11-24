Police destroy $147M worth of marijuana

A quantity of marijuana, worth $147M, was yesterday destroyed by the Narcotics Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The exercise took place at the incinerator on Princes Street, Georgetown under heavy police guard.

Superintendent Wayne De Hearte, who is in charge of the Police Narcotics Branch, told media operatives that the ganja weighed 294.231Kg, and was acquired from a number of cases over the past two years.

“It’s (from) cases coming from operations that would have been conducted by the Narcotics Branch and also cases coming from the division at large,” the Superintendent explained.

Only recently, the GPF conducted a 10-hour operation destroying several acres of cannabis in Berbice.

During the operation, over 8000 plants, ranging from two to six feet tall, and weighing an estimated 17,000 kilogrammes were destroyed.

Another 9000 kilogrammes of cannabis already packed away, was also destroyed during the operation.

Also in October, the GPF during a drug eradication exercise at Araray Village, Upper Essequibo, destroyed in excess of nine acres of cannabis.