Police destroy $147M worth of marijuana

Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM
A quantity of marijuana, worth $147M, was yesterday destroyed by the Narcotics Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
The exercise took place at the incinerator on Princes Street, Georgetown under heavy police guard.
Superintendent Wayne De Hearte, who is in charge of the Police Narcotics Branch, told media operatives that the ganja weighed 294.231Kg, and was acquired from a number of cases over the past two years.
“It’s (from) cases coming from operations that would have been conducted by the Narcotics Branch and also cases coming from the division at large,” the Superintendent explained.
Only recently, the GPF conducted a 10-hour operation destroying several acres of cannabis in Berbice.
During the operation, over 8000 plants, ranging from two to six feet tall, and weighing an estimated 17,000 kilogrammes were destroyed.
Another 9000 kilogrammes of cannabis already packed away, was also destroyed during the operation.
Also in October, the GPF during a drug eradication exercise at Araray Village, Upper Essequibo, destroyed in excess of nine acres of cannabis.
Nov 24, 2016By Edison Jefford The National Stadium at Providence became a reservoir of talented student-athletes yesterday as newcomers from across the country put on an impressive show that demanded due...
Nov 24, 2016
Nov 24, 2016
Nov 24, 2016
Nov 24, 2016
Nov 24, 2016
Nov 24, 2016
A businessman of La Penitence on June 17, lodged for safe keeping at the Brickdam police station, one .32 Taurus Semi-automatic... more
We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more