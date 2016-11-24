One year later… Zorg businessman says cops failed to arrest gunmen

…despite their presence in the village

Almost a year ago, Fizool Mohamed was shot to the left knee by two armed bandits in front of his business place at Zorg, Essequibo.

Today, the gunmen who shot him, parade in front of him and there is nothing he can do since his only form of justice depends on the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

However, the businessman is getting a little tired of begging the cops in Essequibo to arrest the two men, who shot and robbed him on November 25, 2015.

The gunmen lime in his community. One of them was recently fired from a power company, where he had landed a job as a technician.

Kaieteur News spoke with a police official yesterday, who is familiar with the case. The cop explained that the file is presently at the Office of the Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud.

He said, “Two persons were arrested and he (victim) said it was them. They were taken to the court and then he said it wasn’t them. There are also a lot of irregularities with his statements, including the description of the suspects so the file was sent for advice,” the source said.

But the businessman is questioning the time it is taking the police to seek advice since it will be exactly one year on Friday since he was shot and robbed`.

Addressing the issue where he pointed out the wrong suspects to the cops in the initial stage of the investigation, Mohamed explained that the detectives actually pressured him into identifying the wrong people as the shooter and his accomplice.

“I was at the hospital; I had just been shot and was traumatized and the police (ranks) came and wanted me to do ID’d parade but I couldn’t go anywhere so they brought photographs.They actually forced me into identifying those two persons,” the businessman alleged.

He claimed that it was when he was discharged from the hospital that he realized that the men the police had arrested were not the ones who robbed and shot him.

Mohamed claimed that there is also a woman who witnessed the entire ordeal and can identify the shooter and his accomplice.

“These two guys are all over and they are usually around. I see them,” Mohamed claimed.

The armed men escaped with one 45-pennyeight gold chain and an 18-pennyweight gold band.

On the night of the shooting, the businessman said that the men approached him while he was sitting on a bench in front of his shop. He said that one of the bandits had on a cap and a handkerchief wrapped around his face.

Mohamed added that the second suspect was armed. It was when he refused to hand over his jewelry that he was shot. The men discharged three rounds before escaping.

The businessman has undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting.