Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Supreme Court rules tabled in National Assembly

Nov 24, 2016 News 0

New Civil Procedure Rules for the Supreme Court were tabled in the National Assembly on Monday.
The rules were laid by Attorney General Basil Williams on behalf of the Rules Committee headed by Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Carl Singh, and Chief Justice, Yonette Cummings-Edwards. According to a Government statement, this is the first time since Guyana became independent that the High Court rules have been subjected to a major overhaul.
The changes have brought the new rules in line with similar rules in the Caribbean.
It is understood that consultants on the new rules would come from Canada shortly to conduct orientation sessions with lawyers and judicial officers.
A team from the Caribbean Court of Justice is also expected to do Case Management sessions under the new rules.
The new rules are intended to simplify the processes to enable the courts to deal with cases justly and speedily.
The voluminous rules and legal forms span 187 pages and contain procedures for settling civil matters and making payments both into court and out of court. This will help to ease clogging of courts by matters that could be settled.

More in this category

Sports

Linden tightens grip on athletics title

Linden tightens grip on athletics title

Nov 24, 2016

By Edison Jefford The National Stadium at Providence became a reservoir of talented student-athletes yesterday as newcomers from across the country put on an impressive show that demanded due...
Read More
Lewis’s maiden century in vain as Sri Lanka clinch one run thriller

Lewis’s maiden century in vain as Sri Lanka...

Nov 24, 2016

Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival…Old Fort and GCC draw in exciting start

Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey...

Nov 24, 2016

RHTY&SC, MS launches Youth Review Magazine 2016

RHTY&SC, MS launches Youth Review Magazine...

Nov 24, 2016

Little Diamond National Martial Arts C/ship…Black Cobra and Iron Fist Karate Clubs rake in 36 medals

Little Diamond National Martial Arts...

Nov 24, 2016

Regal Sports T20 softball continues on Sunday

Regal Sports T20 softball continues on Sunday

Nov 24, 2016

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club event off again

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club event off again

Nov 24, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • What is going on in Guyana?

    We have a serious situation on our hands when businessmen have to take to picketing Government offices in order to have... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch