Marlan costing poor people dem jobs

Old people always seh that people shouldn’t tek a problem child and give him responsibility. That is wha Donald do when he mek Marlan de boss man fuh de Food and Drug Department. This man feel so powerful that if he get a chance he would crawl in all dem computer to see if de people really bringing in what dem got pun de paper.

Importers start to bring in products from foreign. Dem know that dem had to get de labeling in English and de product had to state de contents. But Marlan got ee friends. When these people bringing in things dem don’t get a problem but when other people bring in things that gun threaten Marlon friends, these things does get hold up.

De man costing people dem jobs and he know how Soulja Bai feel bout creating jobs. He hear de government people talking bout job creation and he tekking it away. Dem boys seh that he behaving suh because he got friends in high places but yesterday when Soulja Bai call he people to find out why all dem businessmen protesting, everybody drop Marlan.

And this is a man who married three weeks ago. Dem boys believe that things would get better because he got somebody to distract him but this is not de case. He get wuss since he married.

And de thing is that he own people don’t even see him. While people looking for him Joe ShanLin wish people don’t see him. He open de Public Service College this week and he mek a nice speech.

When he done dem reporters was waiting to talk to him. Dem boys seh that de man smart. He talk to de new students so dem reporters go downstairs to wait. Dem should a check out de place. Joe ShanLin time dem.

De first sign dem get that he was disappearing was when a man holler that Joe going through de back door. By de time de reporters run to de door dem see Joe jumping over de back fence. And de man can run.

But as dem boys seh, moon does run till day ketch am.

Talk half and wait fuh Marlan get a kick.